Fry Some Burrata And You'll Never Think Of Mozzarella Sticks Again

You might think it's impossible to top the perfect mozzarella sticks – that crispy breaded exterior paired with a gooey, cheesy interior. Dip one in some zesty marinara, and you're living your best life. But if you think mozza sticks are the pinnacle of cheesy goodness, then you probably haven't tried fried burrata. Think of it as a bigger, better mozzarella stick, in ball form. It's a little more delicate, a little bit creamier, but a whole lot tastier.

Burrata and mozzarella are cheesy siblings. Burrata has an outer casing of stretchy, fresh mozzarella, but it has a loose, creamy center. The center is a mix of cream and curds (also called stracciatella cheese) that makes it that much richer. Mozzarella walked so burrata could run; it's hard to pinpoint exactly when burrata had its glow up, but chances are you've seen it on menus at trendy restaurants more than once in the last few years.

Luckily, you can now also find it at most cheese shops or even grocery stores. So put that box of frozen mozza sticks back on the shelf. It's time to fully replace your mozzarella stick craving with fried burrata — and once you do, you'll never go back.