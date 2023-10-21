When To Cook With Waxy Vs Starchy Potatoes

The humble potato is one of the most basic staple foods in existence. One of the biggest crops to make the journey from the western hemisphere to the eastern one, potatoes have had a place in global cuisines ever since. (Also, one time, Boeing filled a passenger jet with potatoes for legitimate scientific reasons.) Anyway, one potato is pretty much as good as another when you're cooking, right? It doesn't make a difference which one you use in a recipe.

Wrong! There are dozens of different varieties of potatoes, and they all bring benefits and drawbacks to the table. In general, potatoes break down into two main categories: waxy and starchy. But when do you want to use one over the other? It ultimately comes down to whether you want the potatoes to hold their shape or to collapse. Starchy potatoes are better at breaking down in recipes, while waxy potatoes are better at holding their shape.