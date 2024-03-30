The Secret Ingredient For Ridiculously Creamy Scrambled Eggs

Of all the egg dishes one could make to break their fast first thing in the morning, scrambled eggs are perhaps the most popular kind. They are easy, quick, and offer delicious and filling results — what's not to love about them? While the best way to make scrambled eggs has been decoded, it is possible to experiment with and elevate this simple dish even further. After all, there are a number of scrambled egg hacks that will change your life.

Interestingly, there are also a number of secret ingredients celeb chefs use in their scrambled eggs. You too could try some of these and enjoy a subtle but distinct change every time you make scrambled eggs at home. One such secret ingredient that ensures ridiculously creamy scrambled eggs is one you may not be aware of – crème fraîche. This thick, creamy condiment, which is made from cream that has been soured, makes an excellent addition to scrambled eggs. It has a nutty and tangy flavor, and a higher fat content than traditional sour cream, hence it works well as a thickener for certain food items and to zhuzh up scrambled eggs. The result is creamy and tasty without being too runny.