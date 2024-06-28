The Discontinued Twix Bar We're Desperate To See Return

There's a lot to love about original Twix bars thanks to the winning combination of chocolate, caramel, and a cookie center. The brand has also released some special flavors over the years, and one made a big impact on consumers. Included in Daily Meal's list of the discontinued chocolates people miss the most, Twix Java was an enticing selection that featured coffee-flavored caramel as its main selling point.

While not a lot of information is available, the candy bar most likely made its debut in 2007 and lasted through 2010 at least (per a commercial from that year shared on YouTube). According to Reddit, where a Twix Java-obsessed poster was recently attempting to track down the candy bar, 2010 was the year when the chocolate ceased being sold. As for why Twix Java went the way of the dinosaur, that's not entirely clear. It's likely that low sales played a role, which is a common reason for product discontinuation.