17 Candy Bars That Have Been Around A Lot Longer Than You Realize

Chocolate and sugar have been sweet indulgences consumed in many forms by humans for thousands of years. It wasn't until the 16th century that chocolate made its way to Europe, and two centuries later, the Swiss and British started to form them into more portable bar forms. Once the public showed a large appetite for these innovative rectangular, sometimes rounded or mounded, confections, it seemed everyone wanted to perfect their own version of it, including those in North America.

The very first candy bar is believed to date back 1847, and the oldest one still on shelves today hails from 1866. Many bars have come and gone since, but some of these classic confections have proven their worth, passing the test of time and beloved by one generation after another. A few of these bars even found themselves in the battlefronts of the World Wars and remained popular back home during peacetime. Daily Meal has peeled back the wrappers of 17 such bars that have been around a lot longer than you might realize. We'll be taking a look at their humble beginnings, how they got their names, and how they endure to this day. This will be one of the sweetest history lessons you'll ever snack on. Enjoy.