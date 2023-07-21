11 Discontinued Chocolates We Miss The Most

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Are there chocolates you love but haven't seen in ages? What about your favorite childhood chocolate bar: Can you still find it in the candy aisle, or has it mysteriously disappeared? Unfortunately, if it's not on grocery store shelves, it might be discontinued, because while some chocolates have stood the test of time, others aren't so lucky.

For many people, out of sight means out of mind. They might not even realize some candies have been canceled. Sometimes sales aren't up to snuff and the company can't keep up with the competition. Other times, trademark or sourcing issues are at play. And occasionally, a candy bar comes and goes without ever getting the love it deserves.

Count yourself lucky if you can't recall any chocolates you miss, because, for the rest of us, absence only makes the heart grow fonder. Reminiscing about them brings back some serious nostalgia. So if you're wondering which chocolates are gone for good, keep reading. We'll take a trip down memory lane with the 11 discontinued chocolates we miss the most.