How To Perfectly Reheat Those Leftover Ribs In Your Air Fryer

Ribs are undeniably tasty, but they often leave you with quite a few leftovers after a summer barbecue. And while this meaty, fulfilling preparation can be enjoyed on subsequent days, certain reheating methods make for a tastier meal and better texture. If you have a trusty air fryer in your home, you can use it to quickly and easily reheat your ribs. Depending on the meatiness of the ribs and the type of device, you may be able to enjoy them in four minutes or less.

You want to do your best-ever barbecue ribs recipe justice when reheating, and air fryers are the perfect appliance for the job. Simply preheat the device to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit or so, deposit the ribs into the basket, and heat until the meat is uniformly warm. If you're concerned about the tender rib meat becoming dry, feel free to add a drizzle of oil to keep it moist. However, keep in mind that perfectly air-fried food requires less oil than one might think.