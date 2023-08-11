Is It Ever Safe To Eat Freezer Burnt Meat?

It's hard to say where we'd be without modern-day freezers. They're the perfect solution when we over-purchase at the grocery store or make too much of a good thing and won't eat it in the coming days. As a result, you've probably stuck a package of meat in your freezer at some point after recognizing it won't get cooked in time. But now, you're ready to prepare it only to see it's full of freezer burn. While its taste and texture might be slightly off, there's good news — it's perfectly safe to eat.

Freezer burn is anything but appealing; it looks like frost all over your leftovers. It happens when the air and water molecules seep into the frozen food, which can dry it out and change its texture and color — both of these impact the meat's flavor, too. But just because it doesn't look appetizing doesn't mean it's going to harm you. For the most part, bacteria will not grow in temperatures below freezing, so you can eat that meat without worrying about getting sick.