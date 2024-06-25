Exclusive: C4 And Popsicle Are Teaming Up, And We Got The First Taste

For the second summer in a row, C4 Energy is claiming the trademarked title of "Official Energy Drink of Summer." This year, the energy drink empire is introducing a new collaboration with Popsicle that is sure to refresh and refuel every consumer, while transporting them to the nostalgic flavors of their childhoods. Each of these drinks, which come in cherry, grape, and Hawaiian pineapple varieties, contains 200 milligrams of caffeine and CarnoSyn Beta-Alanine.

This proprietary blend of beta-alanine has undergone rigorous research and testing to obtain NDI status from the FDA, and has been honored with numerous awards. It has been recognized for its efficacy in helping athletes improve their overall performance in a number of categories, including increasing endurance, improving strength, helping to shorten recovery time, and enhancing mental focus.

While all of this is exciting for avid athletes and workout enthusiasts alike, I wanted to find out if this new collaboration succeeded in capturing those flavors of childhood. Having grown up consuming original-flavored Popsicle brand ice pops, I was excited to get my hands on these new drinks. I evaluated each variety based on aroma, taste, and fidelity to the original ice pop upon which it was based. I also assessed them in terms of how well they improved my energy level and whether or not I experienced any adverse reactions to them, something that can be problematic with other energy drinks. Read on for the full scoop.