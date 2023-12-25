Pineapple Juice Is A Splendidly Sweet Ingredient To Add To Classic Cornbread

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to cornbread, this craveable side dish can be prepared in a medley of ways. From savory cornbread studded with cheddar and jalapeños to sugary sweet versions glazed in honey, there's a muffin or slice that will delight almost everyone. For those who prefer their cornbread on the sweeter side, sugar and honey are typically the go-to ingredients. If you're looking for ways to improve your cornbread, fruit juice can also add a little natural sweetness, as well as moisture, for a tender and delicious result.

Pineapple juice melds particularly well with the mildly sweet flavor of corn and the tartness of buttermilk in cornbread batter. Pineapple has the right combination of acidity and sweetness to take cornbread's taste and texture up a notch by enhancing the other flavors while taking a backseat itself. By playing a supporting role, pineapple allows the corn to stay the star of the show.