Combine Old Bay And Butter To Up The Ante On Your Favorite Seafood Dish

The thing about Old Bay, though, is its uses go far beyond seafood. Maryland knows this well, as it's a state that puts the stuff on everything. Potato chip seasoning is so obvious that Utz actually sells crab chips — which contain no actual crab, just Old Bay. Something like an Old Bay aioli is easy — mix Old Bay, mayonnaise, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard — and fits neatly into the same mold as Old Bay butter as a condiment. But the ways Old Bay can be used go a lot farther than that.

Old Bay bagels are more common than you think and particularly benefit from the addition of cream cheese, as the creaminess of the dairy offsets the sharp taste of the seasoning itself. But the real dairy-based Old Bay combo to look for here is Old Bay ice cream. It may seem like an odd pairing, but again, the dairy makes the seasoning sing and gives it a lovely counterpoint. You can make it yourself, or companies in Maryland will sell the stuff.

The applications for Old Bay are far more extensive than you might've realized. Give them a try sometime, and you might be surprised at where your Old Bay journey will take you.