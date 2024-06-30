The Aldi Bacon Myth You Need To Stop Believing

Aldi holds a special place in the hearts of many shoppers who want to keep their grocery budgets reasonable while still having access to quality foods and other products. The store does its part to maintain affordable prices with a small profit margin, which is part of why Aldi's meat is so cheap. This push towards lower prices unfortunately leads to much speculation and misinformation among consumers, which Aldi is quick to clear up.

Take the rumor that its private-label brand of bacon is actually grown in a lab, a claim that was quickly disseminated on social media and had consumers in a veritable tizzy. In a statement to the Associated Press, Aldi explained that the gossip was born out of a simple misunderstanding. The grocery store sells bacon under its exclusive Appleton Farms brand, which some consumers conflated with a company called Appleton Meats. The brand Appleton Meats appears to have been working on the development of lab-grown versions but the company has no affiliation with Aldi or its bacon.