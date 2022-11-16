The FDA Has Given Its First Official Seal Of Approval For Cultivated Meat

If you're unfamiliar with the term "cultivated meat," you're not alone. It's a concept so new that the FDA had not even approved it as a method for producing meat products — until now.

Cultivated meat is sometimes referred to as cultured meat, and according to Good Food Institute, it refers to any meat that is grown from animal stem cells. In short, producing meat that's been cultivated from animal cells means scientists have found a way to produce meat products without actually having to kill animals.

The cells allow the lab-grown meat to essentially retain the same look, feel, and nutritional value as true animal meat, meaning you could someday be eating a burger that you can't even tell came from somewhere other than a cow. It took a while for the FDA to actually approve the process, but there are still a few caveats and a number of hoops to jump through before you'll see it on store shelves.