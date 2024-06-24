14 Of The Unhealthiest Store-Bought Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is having a moment. Made from small curds bound together in a creamy sauce, the cheese has never really been out of style, but it feels like more people than ever are getting to know that its rich yet neutral flavor and high-protein nature make cottage cheese usable in a variety of ways. Despite it being well-known as a healthy snack, though, that's not always the case. The nutritional quality is entirely dependent on the brand you buy, and some products can be surprisingly unhealthy.

One of the main issues with cottage cheese is sodium. Although this cheese is rarely salt-free, thanks to the sodium in the milk used to make it and additional salt added during the production process to enhance its flavor, its content can vary wildly. Some low-sodium brands have as little as 55 milligrams per serving, while others can cover almost a quarter of the 2,300-milligram suggested daily limit for adults in one go. Other brands can have a surprising amount of added sugar in them, which is again added to improve its flavor but can nudge up against your daily limits. In this article, we assessed the nutritional quality of cottage cheese brands primarily by their sodium levels, while also looking at added sugar and unnecessary added ingredients.