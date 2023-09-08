Cottage Cheese Adds The Fluff And Flavor Your Scrambled Eggs Need

Although known for their simplicity, techniques are still required to achieve the best scrambled eggs. Some folks know how to scramble — they oil their pan thoroughly, add some extra creaminess, and cook the eggs just enough to slippery, golden perfection. There are also those who long to master the art form but aren't sure how to do so. Some people swear by cheddar, some people swear by milk or heavy whipping cream, but the secret ingredient that will transform your scrambled eggs is simpler than you think: cottage cheese. It's maybe the best way to add a cloud-like texture and cheesy flavor to eggs, which will take your breakfast to the next level.

Adding cottage cheese to scrambled eggs works wonders. The cottage cheese melts into the eggs, and the curds blend in to create a creamy, comforting consistency. The eggs take on a cheesy, tangy flavor without it overpowering the dish.