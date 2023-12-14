Cottage Cheese Is The Ingredient You Need For A New Twist On Egg Salad

Lovingly squished between two pieces of bread, piled high amongst other family barbecue favorites, or eaten straight from the bowl, egg salad is an endlessly satisfying dish that always has more to give. Whether it's the eye-catching yellow color, creamy, mayo-based consistency, jewels of crunchy celery, or garnish of brilliantly green herbs, egg salad is always met with enthusiasm. And while it's already a masterpiece that needs virtually no improvement — cottage cheese may be what takes your egg salad recipe to the next level.

Formed of a multitude of white, creamy curds, cottage cheese is the ultimate tangy alternative to mayonnaise. But where does it belong in your egg salad? Just blend the cottage cheese in a food processor, and bingo, it becomes a delicious binder, helping all the ingredients unite. It's slightly lighter than mayonnaise but is equally as tangy and delicious. Cottage cheese takes center stage in this new version of egg salad, proving to be the mayonnaise substitute you never knew you needed.