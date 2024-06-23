Why Costco Decided To Test Out Bags For Its Famous Rotisserie Chicken

Costco members are a pretty passionate bunch. For instance, Costco's decision to discontinue its sausage sandwich was met with a sizable outcry from shoppers; similarly, a Reddit thread discussing the new bags featured quite a few concerned shoppers. These concerns were heightened by a picture in the post, which featured the new bags resting in what can only be described as a pool of rotisserie chicken goo. One commenter, who claimed to have direct experience with the chicken bags, stated, "The bag was super greasy when I got one today." At the same time, another person said they needed to close the bag a second time after purchase and was left with "fat drippings all over the floor to the garbage can" after removing the chicken from the bag at home.

Over on TikTok, Costco fans were a little less enthusiastic when discussing the updated packaging. One commenter stated that the bags were less likely to leak when compared to the plastic containers, and another person backed up this claim, saying, "Honestly those hard containers would always pop open in the car spilling juices everywhere too." People on both platforms highlighted that the bags are already used in Canada and appear to be working fine. While it's good to know that leaks may not be as big of an issue as previously thought, a question remains about the environmental friendliness of Costco's new bags.