What Does It Mean When We Call Meat Gamey?

There are a lot of descriptors you might hear used to refer to meat: savory, umami, smoky, well-aged, etc. But one you've definitely heard before, but might not know what it means, is "gamey." Where does that designation even come from? In the simplest possible terms, "game meat" is meat from game animals. This includes those hunted for sport, such as deer, pheasant (which may be the best game meat to try if you've never had any before), pronghorn, elk — you can even eat squirrel meat (and yes, it's safe). But "gamey" is a taste descriptor rather than one that describes origin (farm-raised lamb often gets hit with this term, too). So, what does it describe?

It turns out, there's no simple, easy-to-digest answer to this question. Ultimately, "gamey" is used as a catch-all term for meat that has a quality that sets it apart from the store-bought meat we're often more used to. Different people are going to have different definitions of the term, though many of them come back to something on the theme of "strong" and "wild." When described positively, this has to do with an animal's level of diet and exercise, and it's perfectly safe — but when used as a pejorative, it often has to do with meat that hasn't been properly treated and has gone bad as a result.