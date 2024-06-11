A Chef Fills Us In On How To Balance Out The Gamey Taste Of Lamb

When you're tired of the usual beef and want to try something a bit more decadent, lamb is a great choice. It's succulent, flavorful, and gamey, sometimes to a fault. If you're struggling with that gamey taste overpowering your palate, there are a few tricks you can use to prevent this from happening.

Rich Parente, chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY, spoke with Daily Meal to give a few suggestions to help create a balanced meal. Besides his cooking experience, he also raises sheep and pigs on Clock Tower Farm, which supplies the restaurant and gives him even more insider knowledge that he was able to share.

He explains that first, you'll need to consider the cut of lamb you're using as well as the origin of the meat you're dealing with: "Understanding where the lamb comes from, and the cut of meat you're working with is a good start in dealing with the gamey flavor of lamb. New Zealand lamb tends to be gamier than American lamb, and fattier cuts will have a stronger game flavor to them, too." From there, he explains that the marinade, cooking process, and pairings you use are the keys to creating a well-balanced bite.