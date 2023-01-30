Daily Meal Unearths Which Wild Game People Are Most Curious To Try - Exclusive Survey

If you're an adventurous eater, wild game is definitely something worth trying. It's more interesting than the typical meats we include in our diets, with that rich, "gamey" flavor that you can really only understand if you've experienced it. And it's certainly not an everyday menu item for us, which makes it even more intriguing.

"Wild game" is a pretty broad term. According to the BBC, it refers to any wild animals that can be hunted and eaten, and it's categorized by feathered game (aka, birds) and furred game. There are more game meat options available than you might think — it's not just bison and rabbit, but ostrich and kangaroo, too. When it comes to wild game, you can go as exotic as you'd like.

While a lot of people have never tried it before, many are curious. And we are, too. So we asked our readers which type of wild game they're most interested in trying.