The Best Game Meat To Try If You've Never Had It Before

When describing a food to someone who has never tried it before, you always want to look for comparisons. Having a familiar reference point is reassuring. However, certain foods are hard, if not impossible, to do that for, and game meat is high on that list. To clarify, game meat refers to meat from wild animals rather than farm-raised livestock. People usually describe game meat as gamey, which has to be the least helpful descriptor in the culinary world. It doesn't tell you anything unless you're already familiar with itwhat that tastes like.

Let's define what gamey means first. Game meat generally has a stronger flavor than farm-raised meat. It can also have a faint metallic taste due to the fact that wild animals live more active lives, circulating more blood throughout their muscles, thus increasing the meat's iron content. Game meat is also affected by the animal's environment, which determines their diet. It's similar to the terroir we describe with wine.

According to a Daily Meal survey, the game meat people are most curious to try is wild boar, but that might not be the best place to start if you're brand new. When dipping your toes into the world of wild game, it helps to start with something closer to the farm-raised meat you're probably familiar with. For this, pheasant is an ideal choice because it's similar to chicken while also embodying the essence of gaminess.