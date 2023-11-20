Crispy Hearts Of Palm Tacos Recipe
Tired of the same old taco fillings? Looking for a fresh, innovative, and plant-based alternative that still satisfies your craving for that irresistible crunch and flavor? Look no further than recipe developer Kristen Carli's crispy hearts of palm tacos.
Carli notes, "These plant-based tacos have a texture that is reminiscent of fried fish tacos with their crisp, golden brown crust, contrasting against the tender interior. I promise that it will please plant-based eaters and omnivores alike." The brilliance of these tacos lies not only in the hearts of palm, but also in the spicy chipotle slaw. It balances creaminess with crunch, delivering a harmonious blend of smokiness and tang and elevating the taco to a whole new level of deliciousness.
These delectable creations are a testament to how plant-based cuisine can be just as exciting and delicious as traditional meat-based dishes. In this recipe, we'll show you how to transform humble canned hearts of palm into a mouthwatering, crispy, and utterly delightful taco filling that will have your taste buds dancing with joy.
Gather your crispy hearts of palm tacos ingredients
To make these tacos, you can start by gathering your ingredients. You'll need garlic, a chipotle pepper in adobo, mayonnaise, lime juice, and coleslaw mix to prep the creamy slaw. For the tacos, check cornstarch, chili powder, salt, pepper, hearts of palm, olive oil, and corn tortillas off your list.
Step 1: Prep the chipotle slaw dressing
Add minced garlic, chipotle pepper, mayonnaise, and lime juice to the bowl of a food processor.
Step 2: Blend until smooth
Process until mostly smooth.
Step 3: Add sauce to coleslaw
Place coleslaw mix into a large bowl and pour over the chipotle sauce.
Step 4: Toss to combine
Use tongs to combine, and set aside.
Step 5: Whisk the breading ingredients
In a separate large bowl, whisk the cornstarch, chili powder, salt, and pepper until combined.
Step 6: Pull the hearts of palm
Use your hands to shred the hearts of palm.
Step 7: Toss the hearts of palm in the cornstarch mixture
Add the shredded hearts of palm to the seasoned cornstarch mixture and toss to coat completely.
Step 8: Heat the oil
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
Step 9: Fry the hearts of palm
Add the coated hearts of palm and saute until crispy, working in batches as needed so as not to overcrowd the pan.
Step 10: Heat the corn tortillas
Meanwhile, heat the corn tortillas over an open flame.
Step 11: Add crispy hearts of palm to corn tortillas
Assemble the tacos by placing the heated corn tortillas onto a serving plate and placing crispy hearts of palm onto each.
Step 12: Add chipotle slaw
Top each taco with chipotle slaw.
Step 13: Garnish and serve
Squeeze fresh lime juice over the tacos before serving.
How can you customize these crispy hearts of palm tacos?
Customizing these crispy hearts of palm tacos is a fun and creative process that allows you to tailor the flavors, textures, and ingredients to your personal preferences. Begin by selecting the type of tortillas you prefer. Whether it's soft flour tortillas, traditional corn tortillas, or even lettuce wraps for a low-carb option, your choice of tortilla sets the foundation for your tacos.
If you want to incorporate more protein into your tacos, consider adding black beans, refried beans, or marinated tofu. These options can be served alongside or layered with the crispy hearts of palm.
You can also get creative with the toppings you add to your tacos. Sliced avocado or guacamole add more creaminess. Fresh salsa, pico de gallo, or pickled red onions can provide a burst of freshness. If you want more crunch, add shredded lettuce or spinach. Diced tomatoes or cherry tomatoes add a burst of juiciness, while sliced jalapenos or other hot peppers can provide extra heat.
What pairs well with crispy hearts of palm tacos?
If you want to round out the meal, feel free to serve some side dishes along with your crispy hearts of palm tacos. Elotes — or grilled corn on the cob slathered with a creamy, tangy mixture of mayo, cotija cheese, chili powder, and lime juice — pairs wonderfully with the flavors of these tacos. Alternatively, a refreshing and protein-packed side featuring black beans, diced tomatoes, corn, red onion, cilantro, and a zesty lime vinaigrette provides a nice contrast in textures and flavors.
Fragrant and citrusy cilantro-lime rice is another great choice for a side dish. It's a simple yet flavorful way to round out your taco meal. Fresh, homemade guacamole served with crispy tortilla chips is a timeless and delightful accompaniment to tacos. It offers a creamy, avocado-rich contrast to the crisp hearts of palm. A platter of assorted salsas (salsa verde, salsa roja, and pico de gallo) with fresh-cut vegetables like cucumber, radishes, and bell pepper sticks provides a colorful and refreshing accompaniment. Finally, crispy sweet potato fries can be a delightful, slightly sweet side that complements the savory and smoky flavors of the tacos.
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 chipotle pepper in adobo
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- Juice of 1 ½ limes, plus more lime wedges for serving
- 1 cup shredded coleslaw mix
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 (15-ounce) can hearts of palm, drained
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6 corn tortillas
- Add garlic, chipotle pepper, mayonnaise, and lime juice to the bowl of a food processor.
- Process until mostly smooth.
- Place coleslaw mix into a large bowl and pour over the chipotle sauce.
- Use tongs to combine, and set aside.
- In a separate large bowl, whisk the cornstarch, chili powder, salt, and pepper until combined.
- Use your hands to shred the hearts of palm.
- Add the shredded hearts of palm to the seasoned cornstarch mixture and toss to coat completely.
- Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Add the coated hearts of palm and saute until crispy, working in batches as needed so as not to overcrowd the pan.
- Meanwhile, heat the corn tortillas over an open flame.
- Assemble the tacos by placing the heated corn tortillas onto a serving plate and placing crispy hearts of palm onto each.
- Top each taco with chipotle slaw.
- Squeeze fresh lime juice over the tacos before serving.
|Calories per Serving
|345
|Total Fat
|23.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|8.8 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|31.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|4.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.8 g
|Sodium
|645.2 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g