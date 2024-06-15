Kansas City Vs Memphis Vs Texas-Style Barbecue Sauce: What's The Difference?

For some people, barbecue sauce means only one thing — a reddish brown condiment with a consistency close to ketchup. It's something you can order at a fast food spot for dunking your chicken nuggets or find brushed onto a rack of ribs at your local grill. But to true barbecue aficionados, sauce is a spectrum, and different varieties are identified by their place of origin.

It may be a little daunting trying to learn each nuance and style, but when it comes to understanding what you're ordering, it helps to have a working knowledge of some of the more common types. Three such sauces are tomato-based versions that come from Kansas City, Memphis, and Texas.

The classic Kansas City style is the one you might find most familiar; this classic recipe relies on ketchup and delivers a smoky flavor balanced by tart vinegar and sweetened with molasses or brown sugar. You'll get a little extra kick when you reach for your Texas-style, while Memphis is a "wet sauce," meaning it's a little looser and lighter. While there are elemental similarities between these three styles, you'll find varying uses and strengths for each.