Just How Spicy Are Chile De árbol Peppers?

If you're familiar with chile de árbol, you know that they just look hot. These bright red, lanky peppers are used in some of the world's hottest hot sauce recipes, but think of them as a supporting player. Chile de árbol — sometimes called bird's beak or rat tail chiles — are pretty dang hot, but maybe not as intense as you might think by the look of them. They're definitely hotter than a jalapeño but are closer in spicy intensity to their sibling: the cayenne pepper.

You can use chile de árbol dried or fresh, and they both pack quite a punch. There's a time and place to feature these little devils, but when used correctly, they can deliver a satisfying spicy kick with just a touch of woody smokiness. These chiles aren't super flavorful on their own beyond their spice (unlike the distinct, fruity flavor of habanero), though chile de árbol is the ultimate flavor enhancer to any dish you want to add some heat to.