Why Waffles Taste Better At Diners Than At Home

If you want the perfect stack of waffles, your closest diner is usually the place to go. Not only do diner waffles invoke a deeply nostalgic feeling at an affordable price, but they taste just as good every single time, with that perfect balance of sweetness and butteriness, and a pillowy interior contained in a crispy shell. So why is it that when you try to make waffles at home, they fall flat? That's because diners have perfected the art of making them over the years, helping them avoid all of those classic mistakes we make when whipping up waffles in our own kitchens.

Many of the main diner waffle secrets are about not what's in these breakfast treats — although there are some sneaky additions that some diner chefs make — but how they're made. Diners will commonly cook their waffles in commercial-grade makers, using heat that's way above the capacity of a standard stove. Additionally, their waffle mixes often come from specific sources. Plus, diners have a few tricks up their sleeves when greasing their waffle irons. Ready to make the best stack of your life? Let's go.