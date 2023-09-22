What Exactly Is In Half-And-Half And What Does It Taste Like?

Have you ever wondered what's actually in those little cups of half-and-half on the table at your local diner? It's no big mystery: Half-and-half is literally just half milk, half cream. While heavy cream contains at least 36% milk fat, half-and-half can contain between 11% and 18% of the stuff. This makes it considerably fuller in flavor than whole milk, which has just above 3% milk fat. For some, it's a perfectly balanced dairy product — tasting not too rich, not too light, but just right. That's why so many people love to add it to their coffee. It's also why it's used as the secret ingredient in many an accomplished home cook's quiche, custard pie, mashed potatoes, and panna cotta; basically, anything that can benefit from a little added creaminess.

While there are other drinks called "half-and-half" around the world — like Belgium's white wine with champagne and Ireland's mix of stout and lager – in the United States, the category generally refers to the mixture of whole milk and cream. (You probably wouldn't want to add those other beverages to your mashed potatoes.) Perhaps surprisingly, however, there's more than one kind of dairy-based half-and-half.