Make Homemade Waffles Even Better With The Magic Of Compound Butter

No homemade waffle is complete without two classic toppings: A drizzle of maple syrup and a slab of butter. There's nothing better than sugary syrup drizzled across a waffle while the butter melts into every crevice, bringing rich and sweet flavors to every bite. But what if we told you there's a way to upgrade even the best waffle recipe, making your favorite breakfast food better than you ever dreamed? It's all possible by using compound butter.

Compound butter may sound complicated, but it's just a fun, fancy name for flavored butter, and can be easily created at home. The key to successful homemade compound butter is to start with high-quality unsalted butter, giving yourself a neutral base of good butter to add salt and other flavors as you wish. Once you purchase your unsalted butter, let it come to room temperature, then you're ready to let your waffle-inspired imagination run wild.