Make Homemade Waffles Even Better With The Magic Of Compound Butter
No homemade waffle is complete without two classic toppings: A drizzle of maple syrup and a slab of butter. There's nothing better than sugary syrup drizzled across a waffle while the butter melts into every crevice, bringing rich and sweet flavors to every bite. But what if we told you there's a way to upgrade even the best waffle recipe, making your favorite breakfast food better than you ever dreamed? It's all possible by using compound butter.
Compound butter may sound complicated, but it's just a fun, fancy name for flavored butter, and can be easily created at home. The key to successful homemade compound butter is to start with high-quality unsalted butter, giving yourself a neutral base of good butter to add salt and other flavors as you wish. Once you purchase your unsalted butter, let it come to room temperature, then you're ready to let your waffle-inspired imagination run wild.
Flavor profiles of compound butter for homemade waffles
For easier mixing when making compound butter, cut your butter into cubes and place them in a bowl before allowing it to reach room temperature. Add in brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg for an autumn-spiced waffle experience. Or, sub out the brown sugar for maple syrup and you have the entire flavor package in one piece of butter. Berries, another common waffle topping, can work great in compound butter. Mash up some blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries (or all three) in a bowl with the softened butter.
Next, roll the butter up into a log using parchment paper, then wrap it in plastic before storing it in the fridge. Now you can slice perfect rounds of butter that not only enhance your waffles' flavor but make them look gorgeous as well. You can even freeze that extra butter and save it for other treats. Spread your fruity compound butter on toast, muffins, or biscuits and you have the best of both worlds: A rich, creamy butter and sweet jam all in one condiment.
Other delicious uses for compound butter
Compound butter can be the key to infusing new flavors in many dishes, and they don't all have to be sweet. Try elevating your steaks to restaurant-level quality with an herbaceous compound butter. An herb compound butter is a fantastic way to use up extra fresh herbs from your fridge or garden.
Or, get even more creative with sun-dried tomato compound butter, perfect for spreading on toasty baguettes or boosting the simple kid-friendly meal of buttered noodles. You don't have to limit yourself to just sweet or savory compound butter, either. Spicy compound butter is also delicious — like a jalapeño-lime creation perfect for chicken or steak fajitas.
When it comes to your waffles, all you have to do is mash or dice up your favorite seasonings, or go-to waffle toppings, and whip them together with softened butter. From nuts to honey to fruits and more, your waffles will never be the same.