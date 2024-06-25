The Trader Joe's Pasta We Simply Can't Get Ourselves To Eat
Trader Joe's features many specialty products that can't always be easily found in other stores. This includes a wide selection of plant-based pasta, such as the grocer's Hearts of Palm Pasta. While the company's website describes this "non-traditional noodle" as "mild-tasting," the product hasn't been a hit with all shoppers.
Per Daily Meal's ranking of the 18 best dry pastas at Trader Joe's, the hearts of palm version came in second to last after the chain's equally off-putting Organic Spaghetti Squash Nests. While some differences are expected when it comes to veggie-based pasta, this product failed to please in all categories, as its taste, texture, and odor left much to be desired.
For those unfamiliar, hearts of palm are sourced from the interior of palm trees and have a toothsome texture coupled with a flavor akin to artichoke hearts, meaning they are relatively mild. This type of vegetable is also quite nutritious, packed with protein, fiber, and other nutrients. This explains why hearts of palm are considered a nutritional powerhouse, yet slept-on canned food. Despite these benefits, this veggie may not be the best substitute for traditional pasta made from semolina.
What shoppers are saying about TJ's Hearts of Palm Pasta
If you want to know what Trader Joe's customers think about a product the store offers, Reddit is an excellent place to start. As for opinions of this maligned plant-based pasta, responses seem to be somewhat mixed. While the original poster deemed the product "seriously awesome," select commenters weren't quite as kind. One person said the Heart of Palm Pasta was "absolutely disgusting." Another person stated they could handle the plant-based pasta when combined with traditional noodles but that "eating it straight grosses me out."
According to a review posted on TikTok, the primary issue with this product is that "it tastes nothing like pasta." While the reviewer states that "the flavor's not bad," they do emphasize it tastes heavily of hearts of palm and offers little of the flavor one would expect from a traditional brand of noodles. This could explain why so many people are put off by the product, as it may be a letdown when anticipating that genuine pasta experience.
How to enhance the flavor of plant-based pasta
If you enjoy hearts of palm in other dishes and are interested in the nutritional benefits offered by Trader Joe's product, some techniques could improve the dish's flavor. As recommended by a commenter on Reddit, giving the pasta a rinse before using it can somewhat boost the flavor. Keep in mind that it's packed in liquid, which may contribute to the distinct taste. Certain ingredients can also make a big difference to the finished dish.
Adding nutritional yeast is your secret for a "cheesy" vegan pasta that may elevate the taste of the hearts of palm or at the very least, mask it. Similarly, the dish may fare better when combined with a flavorful sauce. In this case, a cream-based sauce with ingredients like shallots, garlic, and roasted tomatoes might be a better option than something lighter and less powerful regarding taste.
If you're still unsatisfied with Hearts of Palm Pasta, rest assured that Trader Joe's accepts returns of opened, perishable products. That means you can get a refund on this product if your attempts to enhance it fall flat.