The Trader Joe's Pasta We Simply Can't Get Ourselves To Eat

Trader Joe's features many specialty products that can't always be easily found in other stores. This includes a wide selection of plant-based pasta, such as the grocer's Hearts of Palm Pasta. While the company's website describes this "non-traditional noodle" as "mild-tasting," the product hasn't been a hit with all shoppers.

Per Daily Meal's ranking of the 18 best dry pastas at Trader Joe's, the hearts of palm version came in second to last after the chain's equally off-putting Organic Spaghetti Squash Nests. While some differences are expected when it comes to veggie-based pasta, this product failed to please in all categories, as its taste, texture, and odor left much to be desired.

For those unfamiliar, hearts of palm are sourced from the interior of palm trees and have a toothsome texture coupled with a flavor akin to artichoke hearts, meaning they are relatively mild. This type of vegetable is also quite nutritious, packed with protein, fiber, and other nutrients. This explains why hearts of palm are considered a nutritional powerhouse, yet slept-on canned food. Despite these benefits, this veggie may not be the best substitute for traditional pasta made from semolina.