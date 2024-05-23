This Slept-On Canned Food Is A Nutritional Powerhouse

Canned foods are often thought of as being unhealthy, packed full of sodium, and low in nutritional value. However, upon closer inspection, that's not true. In fact, the high sodium claim is one canned food myth you can leave behind, as it's often misunderstood. Furthermore, vegetables are canned immediately after they are harvested, which means they hold on to their nutrients particularly well. So there are plenty of canned goods that you can eat as part of a healthy diet. One of these underestimated canned food you should be eating more is heart of palm.

Palm hearts, as the name implies, are harvested from the center of the shoots of certain types of palm trees, including peach palms, coconut palms, and others. They're harvested in Central and South America as well as in Hawaii and Florida in the United States. These tasty foods have a mild sweetness, nutty flavor and a tender but crunchy texture. They are often compared to artichoke hearts or white asparagus.

As it turns out, heart of palm is a nutritional powerhouse. It's loaded with vitamins and minerals and is also low in fats. Plus, it packs a punch when it comes to protein, making heart of palm a great addition to your diet.