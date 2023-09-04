18 Best Dry Pastas At Trader Joe's, Ranked

We don't know about you, but few foods make us as happy as a big steaming bowl of pasta. Not only is pasta the perfect vessel for all types of sauces. but it is also affordable, filling, and delicious. And with over 350 unique types of it out there, one would be hard-pressed to run out of creative ways to prepare it. Although fresh pasta is delectable, it has a very short shelf-life, making dry varieties far more convenient to keep on hand.

When looking for a fabulous place to stock up your pantry on dry pasta, search no further than Trader Joe's. The selection available there is mind-boggling. We had to be deliberate in limiting our choices. Our options needed to be unique and manageable. After perusing every iteration, we settled on a cross-section of different shapes, types of flours, organic, and even a couple of vegetable-based noodles.

The following is a ranking of 18 distinct pasta selections available only from Trader Joe's, from worst to first. We assessed each on how well they cooked, aroma, texture, flavor, and how they held sauces. Read on to see which pasta you should add to your grocery list the next time you hit your local Trader Joe's.