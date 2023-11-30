The Scientific Reason Potato Flakes Keep Dinner Rolls Fluffy For Longer

Dinner rolls are the perfect addition to any meal, especially when they're freshly baked with love right in your kitchen. If you struggle with creating moist, fluffy rolls that maintain their delightful texture for days at a time, a TikTok baking clip has just the addition you need. Per the video, adding potato flakes to bread recipes locks moisture into the dough, which contributes to a lighter-than-air interior. It's all thanks to the high concentration of starch in potatoes.

While incorporating leftover mashed potatoes into bread recipes will achieve the same great result, potato flakes are much simpler to work with and require less planning ahead. Because potato flakes are essentially dehydrated mashed potatoes, all you need to do is mix them with water before adding them to your bread dough. These potato-y rolls make for a quick and easy side dish for weeknight meals, and there's even a scientific reason they're so good.