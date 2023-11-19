Why It's Good To Know If Your Local Butcher Sells More Than Raw Meat

Visiting your local butcher can be a great way to ensure you get quality meat. While supermarkets can be more convenient and cheaper, butchers offer unmatched expertise when it comes to prime cuts. At the same time, you want to be sure that your butcher is worth that extra expense and knows their sirloin from their ribeye, so to speak. Fortunately, there are a couple of key signs of a good butcher — one of which may be surprising.

If your butcher sells more than just raw meat, then it's likely that they're one of the good ones. While raw meat is the specialty of a butcher, the hallmarks of a good butcher's shop include salted and cured meats as well as roasts and other items. In an interview with The Kitchn, Indianapolis butcher Corrie Cook explained the rationale, "A meat shop that knows how to do more than cut is a good sign of a well-trained crew who like to cook (and eat) as much as you do."

Selling prepared foods shows that the butcher is passionate about their job and isn't cutting corners when it comes to work. If you're seeking out a specialist, then these are good traits for them to have. Otherwise, you could have just gone to the supermarket.