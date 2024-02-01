Skip The Aluminum Foil For Browned, Caramelized Vegetables

Ripping off a sheet of aluminum foil and laying it on a sheet pan has now become a routine part of roasting vegetables for many home cooks. What once started as a quick tip for reducing mess in the kitchen has now turned into a constant habit. But, how many times have you roasted vegetables on a foil-lined sheet pan only to find the oils leaked anyway? Or worse, your vegetables came out cooked, but not a deep brown color like you hoped?

For the best roasted veggie caramelization, you're going to have to learn to live without aluminum foil. Just as you wouldn't want to line a grill with the material before grilling a steak, you also want to avoid this step if you want the crispiest roast vegetables. After all, that desired caramelization, also known as the Maillard reaction, is activated because of the very contact between the food and the cookware. When you add in aluminum foil, you're cutting off this vital step with a barrier, increasing the amount of time it takes for the veggies to brown.