What You Need To Know About The Trader Joe's Basil Recall

Trader Joe's is voluntarily recalling Infinite Herbs organic basil over a potential salmonella outbreak that was traced back to the product's supplier. Customers who purchased the 2.5 ounce package between February 1 and April 6 are strongly discouraged from consuming it in order to avoid sickness. Luckily for those who live on the west coast, the majority of possibly contaminated basil was distributed and sold on the eastern side of the U.S. According to the FDA in collaboration with the CDC, twelve people in seven different states including Minnesota, Wisconsin, Montana, Georgia, Florida, New Jersey, and Rhode Island, have been infected with salmonella traced back to Infinite Herbs organic basil sold at Trader Joe's.

In an announcement, Trader Joe's is offering a refund to customers who purchased the product in the affected states within the last two months. The grocery store has reportedly removed all the Infinite Herbs organic basil from shelves, so shoppers at Trader Joe's can now purchase other available herbs without worry of contamination. This product recall is the newest to be announced from the grocery store chain, although it's not the only time TJ's has had food safety incidents. Just last month, Trader Joe's recalled their Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings over the possible presence of hard plastic within the product.