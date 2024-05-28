13 Ingredients That Are Ruining Your Charcuterie Board

‌Putting together a charcuterie board is an art. When done well, this classy method of serving food can be a crowd-pleaser that caters to everyone's individual tastes yet remains in keeping with your overarching theme. Unfortunately, though, there are a lot of common mistakes that plague charcuterie boards, and one of them is including the wrong ingredients.

In their purest form, charcuterie boards are fairly traditional and are primarily a method of serving sliced cured meats. These days, most people include cheeses, sliced fruits or vegetables, and items like crackers or nuts on their boards. However, some folks take things way too far and consider their charcuterie boards to be a method of serving pretty much anything they want. This can create terrible flavor clashes, weird textural inconsistencies, and an unpleasant meal for everyone.

Interestingly, too, this can happen with some of the most common ingredients that people add to charcuterie boards, with certain types of cheeses, fruits, and even meats being commonly found on the boards but inadvertently ruining them. Other ingredients can be used more decoratively but clutter your board and produce strange tastes you really don't want. If you're sick of ruining your charcuterie boards, you'll want to avoid these items.