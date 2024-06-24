12 Common Myths About Mayonnaise Debunked

We're willing to bet that there's a jar of mayonnaise in your fridge right now. That's because, for the vast majority of Americans, mayonnaise is a part of everyday life. In 2020, just shy of 277 million people consumed mayo or a salad dressing that contained mayo (per Statista). Amazingly, though, for such a common food, mayonnaise has an extraordinary amount of myths attached to it that a lot of us still believe. These myths often lie in the realm of food safety. For example, Mayonnaise is often linked to cases of food poisoning — either when used in salads or simply when kept at room temperature.

Mayonnaise is also one of those foods that's often believed to be way more unhealthy than it actually is, and several myths have arisen about its cholesterol levels and lack of nutrition. Other myths around mayo are way wackier (like using it as part of your hair care routine). Beyond that, no one can seem to agree on where the food comes from, or what type of food it is — leading to a host of false truths about mayonnaise's origin and composition. There's a lot of fiction to put right, but luckily, we're here to give you the lowdown on this classic condiment.