Aldi's PurAqua Flavored Water Is A Total Sparkling Ice Copycat

Discount grocery chain Aldi is known for selling quite a few dupes of name-brand products at only a fraction of the cost. Some of these copycat products taste so close to the brand name products that many Aldi shoppers have admittedly found themselves preferring them to the real thing. While plenty of snacks have been praised for their similarities, there is one Aldi drink that's being compared to the Sparkling Ice brand of fruity beverages.

Aldi's website advertises six different flavors of PurAqua Sparkling Frost Water: Pink grapefruit, orange mango, lemonade, cherry limeade, pineapple coconut, and black raspberry. Some Aldi shoppers have also reported finding a peach nectarine-flavored drink, too. These happen to be the same flavors as the Sparkling Ice brand, and the two beverages are pretty similar in a few different ways.

Both sparkling flavored waters are sweetened with sucralose, and feature a bubbly water base with natural fruit flavors. Additionally, both drinks are packaged in 17-ounce slim plastic bottles. One major difference between the two, however, is the price.