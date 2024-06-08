21 Of Summer 2024's Most Popular Restaurant Value Deals Explained

To many consumers, it seems that fast food prices have risen sharply in the past few years. Eaters have taken to all forms of social media to reminisce about $1 menus and voice their concerns about $18 Big Mac meals. As a result, the most popular chains are trying to figure out how to lower prices for customers and maintain a profit. Now, with summer just heating up, there are many great fast food deals for the taking.

Here, you'll find a list of some of the best deals available as of June 2024. The following deals may be only offered for a limited time, are subject to availability based on location, and their prices may vary. Also, some deals may only be accessed when ordering online or through a company's application. Other deals may require signing up to become a rewards member of the company in question. Additionally, some deals are only available during certain times of the day. We recommended checking in with a location before ordering to make sure you can access your desired deal.