21 Of Summer 2024's Most Popular Restaurant Value Deals Explained
To many consumers, it seems that fast food prices have risen sharply in the past few years. Eaters have taken to all forms of social media to reminisce about $1 menus and voice their concerns about $18 Big Mac meals. As a result, the most popular chains are trying to figure out how to lower prices for customers and maintain a profit. Now, with summer just heating up, there are many great fast food deals for the taking.
Here, you'll find a list of some of the best deals available as of June 2024. The following deals may be only offered for a limited time, are subject to availability based on location, and their prices may vary. Also, some deals may only be accessed when ordering online or through a company's application. Other deals may require signing up to become a rewards member of the company in question. Additionally, some deals are only available during certain times of the day. We recommended checking in with a location before ordering to make sure you can access your desired deal.
1. Arby's 2 for $6 Everyday Value
It's well established that Arby's has the meats. Because of this, diners have the tough task of choosing between all of them. Thankfully, Arby's has been offering a deal that allows you to get two items for one low price. It once was called the Mix n' Match menu, but it's now called the 2 for $6 Everyday Value menu.
The Arby's items included in this deal are often changing, so be sure to consult the menu before placing an order. At the time of writing, the included menu items are the Classic Roast Beef sandwich, the Classic Crispy Chicken sandwich, and the Mozzarella Sticks. Arby's also offers a few other deals these days, such as the offer in which you can get one of the chain's sliders for $1 each.
2. Buffalo Wild Wings' All You Can Eat Boneless Wings + Fries
Buffalo Wild Wings has turned Mondays and Wednesdays into must-visit days for its nationwide locations. For only $19.99, in-store diners can enjoy all-you-can-eat boneless wings and fries. An order of 10 boneless wings normally retails for around $13.99, so if your appetite is larger than that, the deal makes perfect sense.
When it launched, Buffalo Wild Wings jokingly asked customers not to bankrupt them (via X, formerly known as Twitter). But this limited-time offer also comes with some drawbacks that may save the company from financial ruin. Sharing is not allowed, and any leftovers can not be taken home.
3. Chili's 3 for Me
Chili's has an incredible value meal called 3 for Me, in which customers can get a non-alcoholic beverage, starter, and entree all for $10.99. Upgrades — like ordering a margarita or adding on a dessert — are also available at an additional cost.
New items are constantly being added to the 3 for Me deal. Recently, Chili's introduced two new winning options to that roster: the Big Smasher, which we were able to try, and the Crispy Chicken Sandwich. At such a low price point, one can pay less for an entire sit-down meal at Chili's than they'd pay at a fast food restaurant.
4. Costco's Hot Dog Combo
While prices rise over time for almost everything in this world, that apparently does not apply to Costco's $1.50 hot dog combo, which comes with a 20-ounce soda. This amazing deal began in 1984 with a Hebrew National hot dog and — in order to keep the price as-is — was changed to include one of house-brand Kirkland Signature's hot dogs instead in 2008.
After Gary Millerchip became the new chief financial officer of Costco, there was talk that the deal's days were numbered. But thankfully, Millerchip didn't waste any time addressing these concerns, saying: "To clear up some recent media speculation, I also want to confirm the $1.50 hot dog price is safe," reported WWNO.
5. Domino's Mix & Match Deal
One of the longest-running deals in fast food is Domino's Mix & Match. Launched as early as 2009, the original Mix & Match offering was picking a minimum of three items priced at $5.55 each.
In 2022, the Mix & Match deal landed at its current price point of $6.99 (at the time of writing). Customers can order two or more select items at this price. Options offered in this deal include Domino's two-topping pizzas, breads, loaded tots, boneless chicken, pastas, sandwiches, salads, or desserts.
However, those looking to take advantage of this deal should be aware that prices vary and Domino's adds a delivery fee. On the bright side, there is also a $7.99 carry-out special for one-topping pizzas, dips & twists combos, and eight-piece orders of wings.
6. Del Taco Taco Nights
Taco Tuesday is the phrase that has saved customers many a penny at establishments all across America. And this is certainly no exception for the chain Del Taco, which has locations in 18 out of the 50 states. As of 2010, Del Taco has served up a trio of tacos for just over $1 two nights per week.
Taco Nights occur on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. until 11 p.m. On Tuesdays, you can order three Snack Tacos at the discounted rate of 66 cents each. On Thursdays, the options are soft or crunchy Grilled Chicken Tacos for $1.06 each.
7. Dunkin's Sips of Summer
While summer 2024 doesn't actually start until June 20, Dunkin' has been getting into the spirit of the season since the beginning of May. In honor of the new Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin' Refresher, the chain is offering a daily deal of $3 for a medium Dunkin' Refresher.
The deal is open to anyone who is a Dunkin' Rewards Member, and it can be used once a day through June 30. The chain's Iced Tea, Sparkd' Energy, and Lemonade beverages are excluded from the deal. Additionally, dairy alternatives, cold foam, flavors, and espresso shots may be an additional charge.
8. Hooters' $9 Lunch Menu
Hooters recently had a $9 lunch menu, and, starting June 24 at participating locations, it's re-launching it as a $9.99 one. The menu includes four options: a Quarter-Pound Cheeseburger with curly fries, a Buffalo Chicken Wrap with the choice of tortilla chips or curly fries, a Buffalo Chicken Salad, and a Grilled cheese sandwich with a bowl of chili.
The fries can be upgraded to waffle fries or tots and each meal includes a Pepsi product of your choice. Additionally, guests can upgrade to a plastic Hooters commemorative cup for an additional $3. The offer is only available to those who dine in at a Hooters location.
9. IHOP's IHOPPY Hour
Everyone enjoys a good happy hour, as well as a good IHOPPY Hour (available at IHOP). IHOPPY Hour begins each day at 3 p.m.
The deal offers entrees starting at $6. Sides and snacks are priced even lower. You can purchase dishes like IHOP's Chicken & Pancakes, Steakburgers, Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, omelets, and the Quick 2-Egg Breakfast during IHOPPY Hour. To make it even better, this offer is not limited to dining in.
10. Jack In The Box's Jack's Munchies Under $4 Menu
Jack In The Box is opening a Pandora's box of savings with its new Jack's Munchies Under $4 Menu. And we're here for it.
The new Munchies menu includes classic snack-size items, like the Jr. Jumbo Jack burger, Tiny Tacos, four-piece Chicken Nuggets, French Toast Sticks, Jr. Chicken Sandwich, Jr. Cheeseburger, value fries, and drinks. New to Jack In The Box — and included in the Munchies menu — is a Sourdough Grilled Cheese made with American and Swiss cheeses.
11. KFC's Taste of KFC Deals
Human mascot Colonel Sanders is always sporting a smile, and his company wants its customers to return similar expressions to their faces with its new Taste of KFC Deals menu. The Taste of KFC Deals menu is set to last all of 2024 and is angled at various party sizes.
For solo munchers, there's the $4.99 Meal for One that includes a drumstick and thigh, mashed potatoes and gravy, and a biscuit. For $10, you get double the amount of chicken, mashed potatoes, and biscuits. For $20, you'll get six pieces of fried chicken, four biscuits, and a choice of any four sides, including KFC's delicious coleslaw. Also, KFC recently extended its $10 Tuesdays deal — which includes an eight-piece bucket of chicken — and added a free delivery offer on Sundays throughout the summer.
12. Panera Bread's Value Duets
Panera, which was once called St. Louis Bread Company, wants to have a break from the heat — without breaking the bank — with its Value Duets menu. These Duets should not be confused with Panera's "You Pick Two" menu.
Today, there are currently seven differing Value Duets to choose from, starting at $7.99. There are five items paired with a bowl of Creamy Tomato Soup: Grilled Cheese, Greek Salad, Smokehouse BBQ Chicken, Tuna Salad, and the Mediterranean Veggie Sandwich. The other two pairings are the Turkey & Cheddar Sandwich with Cream of Chicken & Wild Rice Soup, as well as Caesar Salad with the Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup.
13. Papa John's Papa Pairings
Papa John's has its own mix and match deal called Papa Pairings. As part of it, each item on the menu costs $6.99. And, as its name suggests, a minimum of two items must be ordered at a time.
The Papa Pairings menu includes a Medium 1-topping Pizza, certain Papadias, Traditional and Boneless Wings, Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks, Original Breadsticks, Garlic Knots, Cheesesticks, Chocolate Chip Cookies, Double Chocolate Chip Brownies, and Cinnamon Pull Aparts. Thankfully, this great deal is both good for delivery and carry out.
14. Pizza Hut's My Hut Box
Pizza Hut has often thought outside of the box. And it did the same when it launched the Big Dinner Box. To help kick off its new foray into hamburgers with its Cheeseburger Melt, Pizza Hut launched a new My Hut Box offer.
The My Hut Box offers start at $6.99 and feature either a 2-topping personal pan pizza or half of one of its five Melts with a side of breaded boneless wings (or fries). For only $1.50 more, a water or soda can be added to sweeten the deal. Also, if half a Melt doesn't sound filling enough, a full-sized Melt with a side can be had for $8.99 — or $10.49 (with a drink included).
15. Popeyes' Big Box
In the past decade, Popeyes has occasionally offered its Big Box deal. Until June 23, 2024, the deal is back. And it remains a good deal, at $6.99 per box.
Popeyes' great Big Box deal includes two pieces of signature fried chicken or three Chicken Tenders, two sides, and a biscuit. There's also a $20 Bigger Box deal offered by the fast food chain. This more expensive yet larger deal includes ten pieces of fried chicken (or Chicken Tenders) and four biscuits. Both deals are great ways to save money while dining at this fast food chain.
16. 7-Eleven's Take It to Eleven
In May, 7-Eleven rejuvenated its Take It to Eleven campaign by unleashing some new deals for its 7Rewards loyalty members. Thanks to the deal, 7Rewards members can grab a Big Gulp 30-ounce drink and Big Bite hot dog for just $3, a small Slurpee for $1, or — on Mondays only — one any-size refill coffee for $1.
For a limited time, you can also order a Big Gulp 30-ounce drink and two pizza slices for $4. If you're looking f something meatier, try the five bone-in wings for $6.99, or (on Mondays through Thursdays), eight boneless wings for $3.99.
17. Shake Shack's Afternoon Free Shake + Frydays
Shake Shack is a far different hamburger joint than McDonald's, but that doesn't mean it's opposed to tossing out free French fries on Fridays. McDonald's requires a minimum order of $1 to get them, and Shake Shack asks that one spend $10 to get there. This deal will occur on Fridays until June 21.
From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day, Shake Shack is offering Afternoon Free Shakes with a minimum purchase of $10. This deal started in late March and will continue through June 26. These deals are not available at Shake Shakes in airports, stadiums, museums, travel plazas, and ballparks.
18. Sonic's Groovy Fries
After 10 years of serving the same old french fries on its menu, Sonic is changing things up and introducing crinkle-cut fries with a hip new name: Groovy Fries. Along for the ride is a new dipping sauce (Groovy Sauce), which blends ranch, herbs, and sriracha. To help celebrate the products, Sonic is offering any a la carte size order of them for just $1. Any add-ons come at an additional cost, and this deal is not valid with any combos. The deal is available while supplies last, or until the end of June.
Sonic also has an Under $4 Menu. This menu includes hot dogs, corn dogs, a grilled cheese, a 1/4-pound double cheeseburger, and three ice cream sundaes.
19. Steak 'n Shake Half-Price Happy Hour
Steak 'n Shake may not be the chain that it used to be. It has far fewer locations than it used to, and existing ones are open for fewer hours of the day. Still, fans still stop by the chain for its classic burgers and thick milkshakes — offered in flavors like vanilla, chocolate, strawberry, and cotton candy.
To help lure some customers during the quiet hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., the chain offers half-price shakes and drinks. This longstanding deal has been around for at least a decade and a half and shows no sign of going away.
20. Taco Bell's Cravings Value Menu
Taco Bell has long prided itself on offering its customers good food at reasonable prices. As 2024 began, it shook up its Cravings Menu by adding six new items to it: the Cheesy Double Beef Burrito, the Chicken Enchilada Burrito, the Double Stacked Taco, Loaded Beef Nachos, the Stacker, and the 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt. We tried and ranked all six when the new Cravings Value Menu dropped and are still craving a Stacker months later!
The six new items added to the Cravings Value menu joined four existing ones: the Cheesy Roll Up, the Spicy Potato Soft Taco, the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, and the Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes. The prices range from $1.99 up to $4.49.
21. Wendy's $3 Breakfast Deal
In 2023, the beloved Wendy's fast food chain offered several breakfast deals throughout the year for $3. Thankfully for Wendy's regulars, fans of a good deal, and fans of a good deal at Wendy's, in May 2024, Wendy's introduced a new breakfast deal.
The latest $3 breakfast deal sold by Wendy's gives customers some options. It allows them to choose from either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin. No matter what you pick, the deal comes with a small side of Seasoned Potatoes to enjoy along with your sandwich.