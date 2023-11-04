12 Food Trends That Everyone Will Be Trying In 2024

Whether we like it or not, trends are a huge part of modern food culture. They influence what ingredients feature on grocery store shelves and what dishes feature on restaurant menus. In some extreme circumstances, trends can even upend an entire industry, as hard seltzer did in 2020. We think there'll be a few to do the same in 2024.

The internet is the medium through which most food trends gain momentum. Influencers on social media hold particular sway; a cursory glance through TikTok will see influencers pushing numerous foods including soup, flavored water, and one of 2023's biggest trends, tinned fish. Although they are powerful, influencers do not produce trends alone. Trends also arise in response to wider society including the current economic climate, socio-cultural changes, and trends found elsewhere in popular culture.

While we know what effect food trends have and where they come from, learning to spot trends before they arrive is another challenge altogether. Several companies including Whole Foods and Speciality Food Association produce annual reports predicting upcoming trends, while many people make a career out of being trend spotters. After studying several reports and predictions made by these companies and individuals, we have settled on a list of food trends that we believe everyone will be trying in 2024.