Costco's UK Food Court Has A Massive Chicken Sandwich We're Desperate For

Members of Costco are pretty passionate about the chain's legendary food court. Just consider the furor elicited when Costco discontinued a beloved sandwich, which shoppers are still obsessing about years after its demise. American shoppers are also experiencing massive FOMO when it comes to a sandwich only available in U.K. Costco locations. According to Reddit users, Costco members across the pond get to indulge in an enormous double chicken fillet sandwich, while no such sandwich exists in U.S. stores.

Though American shoppers adore the Costco food court, they're often left wondering why certain items don't appear on the menu. Consider that Canadian shoppers have their own crispy chicken sandwich, or that Costco members in Australia can enjoy a tasty bánh mì once their shopping is complete. American shoppers, deprived of U.K. menus, have expressed interest in the item, with one commenter proclaiming, "I would love to try that double chicken fillet." However, the sandwich has received some mixed reviews from shoppers lucky enough to sample it on their own.