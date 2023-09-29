What's The Difference Between A Jacket Potato And A Baked Potato?

Classic oven-baked potatoes make for a hearty side dish alongside plenty of meals, like steak, chicken, or chili. They also serve as an excellent base for a variety of toppings, allowing home cooks to customize their potatoes almost endlessly with seasonings, cheese, proteins, and more in order to make the baked potato the central part of the meal. In addition to being delicious, potatoes contain antioxidants, vitamins C and B6, potassium, and fiber, and as it turns out, baking them in their skins is a great way to help retain their nutritional benefits. Potato skins (and, more importantly, how they're treated) also help to explain the difference between conventional baked potatoes and jacket potatoes.

If you've come across recipes for these curious spuds, at first glance, it might seem like "jacket potato" is just another term for a baked potato due to their similar cooking methods. However, the reality is that two potato dishes are made in subtly different (yet majorly impactful) ways, yielding distinct end results. Baked potatoes are a little bit simpler to make, while jacket potatoes require some extra effort, which may be worth it — especially if you like your potato skins extra crispy.