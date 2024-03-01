How Salt And Vinegar Came To Dominate The Chip World

We live in an age when we've long passed the concept of basic plain potato chips. There are a lot of flavors out there; in addition to old standbys like barbecue and sour cream and onion, you can easily find flavors like flamin' hot, dill pickle, and even cappuccino. But one flavor seems to rule the roost among chip aficionados, especially lately: Salt and vinegar. It may only be the fourth-most popular chip flavor (unaccountably, plain has the heavy lead), but adherents to salt and vinegar love it with the passion of a thousand burning suns. But where did that flavor combo even come from in the first place? Who first thought, "I should put salt and also vinegar on there" while looking at a potato chip?

The answer, it turns out, dates back to the British love of french fries (they call them chips, but it's the same dish) and their use of flavorings. It turns out that salt and malt vinegar is a very classic flavor combo that's been around so long that we're not even sure where it started; it's just something people have done for a long time. But we do know when it transitioned to chip form: After powdered vinegar became a thing.