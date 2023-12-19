How Long Will Leftover Egg Wash Last In The Fridge?

An egg wash is one of those simple ingredients that adds some serious crispiness and luster to plenty of recipes. It's the best way to get a perfect crust on your French toast, and it's necessary for getting that golden color on your oven-baked puff pastry. If you're not using it in everyday baking, you should be — and you can even make it in bulk, and keep it in your refrigerator to use for multiple recipes. A fresh batch of egg wash will last up to two days when properly refrigerated, per the American Egg Board, so if you're making several baked goods recipes one weekend, there's no need to make a new bowl of egg wash every time.

Egg wash is a blend of eggs and liquid (usually water or milk), that are whisked together to form a thick, sauce-like texture. Since it's made with raw eggs, you should follow regular food safety protocols when handling it, but you can easily pop it in a Tupperware container, seal it up, and just use it as needed.