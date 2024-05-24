Chef Says You're Probably Making These Mistakes When Cooking Onion Rings

For such a simple food, onion rings can be very easy to get wrong. The combination of sliced onions and a crunchy coating, made crispy and delicious by an immersion in hot oil, have been around for a while, with the origin story of onion rings extending back more than 100 years. Since their invention, though, people have been plagued with soggy, mushy, tasteless, and undercooked versions that deliver none of the promised crunch and super-salty umami flavors, and instead underwhelm diners time and time again.

Cooking onion rings requires a certain amount of science. If you don't get just the right balance of batter to onion, or use batter or oil that's even a fraction too cold or too hot, you'll end up with a ruined set of rings. Similarly, onion rings require more attention to their seasoning than you might think, and forgetting some choice ingredients or serving them with the wrong sauce can leave them tasteless.

With so many things that can go wrong, we knew we had to enlist some expert help. That's why we asked Albert Spor, executive sous chef at RingSide Steakhouse, to chip in. Spor's 47 years of experience at the restaurant, which James Beard himself said had the best onion rings in America, means that when it comes to these crunchy delights, there's no one we'd trust more.