Prevent Onion Ring Batter From Falling Off With One Crucial Step

Perfectly cooked onion rings offer a crunchy, savory, satisfying party for the palate that keeps you reaching for "just one more." In fact, we'd go so far as to say battered and fried onion rings are synonymous with indulgence. With a soft, silky onion on the inside counterbalanced by a satisfyingly crispy exterior, onion rings rank high on the cravings scale. You're thinking of them now, aren't you?

On the other hand, onion rings that fall apart while they cook or when you take a bite are less than impressive. There are myriad ways the preparation of onion rings can go wrong. They can lack adequate breading or leave you with a noodle of an onion hanging out of your mouth whilst the breading remains in your hand. Avoid these catastrophes by ensuring the batter adheres to the surface of the onion so each bite results in the perfect combination of flavors and textures. To achieve this goal, the key is to dust your onions with a common household pantry item — cornstarch — before plunging them into the batter.