When It Comes To Canned Fish, Mackerel Is Totally Underrated

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The first cans of mackerel are thought to have been packaged in New England as early as 1843. Fast forward over a century and a half, and the store aisle dedicated to canned goods likely has a tin or two showcasing how far this option has come. Yet, it still seems to lack as much admiration as the abundantly popular canned tuna. It's time to take the reins and give canned mackerel a chance. Its flavor, applications, and nutritional content may surprise you.

Unlike the strong, pungent taste of canned anchovies or sardines, canned mackerel has a much softer disposition. Its fatty flavor is mild yet still lightly imbued with rich umami-ness. Perhaps you're apprehensive about a robust fishy smell hitting your nose as soon as you open the can. Well, that's where canned mackerel is also reasonably restrained, unlike its counterparts. Mackerel also delivers in the nutrition department, as it's packed with omega-3s, protein, vitamins, and minerals. For the cherry on top, this fish is also lower in mercury than tuna. Once you discover the diverse varieties available and have some inspiration to use them, you'll no longer underestimate canned mackerel.