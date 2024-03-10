Octopus: The Unexpected Delicacy That Gives Potato Salad A Unique Twist

When most of us think of potato salad, what comes to mind is a creamy side dish perfect for breaking out at picnics, cookouts, and other casual get-togethers. While there's nothing wrong with traditional potato salad, you can turn it from a laid-back side into show-stopping Mediterranean fare by adding an unexpected protein: Octopus.

Octopus is tender and has a sweet flavor that complements the earthy taste of the potatoes. At the same time, it's a meat that tends to mop up other flavors well, meaning it can pull in the taste of your dressing or sauce. Taking note of the octopus and potato salads in Mediterranean cooking, like Croatian octopus salad, the octopus is the star of the dish instead of the potatoes.

Octopus potato salad is generally served chilled, although you could also enjoy it at room temperature if you prefer. Aside from the excellent flavor combination in this dish, since the main ingredient is octopus, it's also nice and light. That makes it a great appetizer, side dish, or even standalone main course for warmer days.