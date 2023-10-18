What Is Chocolate Tahini And What Does It Taste Like?

Traditionally found in Asian, Middle Eastern, and African cuisine, tahini is an excellent paste made from ground sesame seeds. Its taste is somewhat reminiscent of nut butter; however, it tends to have a slightly bitter aftertaste, shifting it over the line into savory. While there are various types of tahini available, there is a new kid on the block that demands recognition: chocolate tahini.

As the flavors of chocolate and tahini wonderfully fold into one another, it was only time until jars of this iconic duo were gracing our store shelves. The spread involves a small list of ingredients, such as powdered cane sugar, cocoa powder, and tahini. The sugar and chocolate sweetly adjust the bitter aftertaste of the tahini to push this spread into the threshold of desserts. It's creamy from the sesame, blissfully rich from the cocoa, and slightly sweetened by the sugar. Some chocolate tahini brands are even tree nut and peanut-free, so they work as excellent alternatives for anyone with an intolerance or allergy to these specific nuts. No longer shall you miss out on the childish glee this spread guarantees.