Tahini Is A Slept-On Ingredient For Chocolate Chip Cookies

There aren't many treats that can top a fresh, warm chocolate chip cookie. They've got the right balance between sweet and savory, and they're usually a little bit crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside. But there's always space for improvement on the classics, especially if you haven't tried making chocolate chip cookies with tahini. The savory paste made with pureed sesame seeds might not be the first ingredient most people think of when it comes to baking sweet treats, but don't sleep on it because it brings an earthy, nutty quality to your cookies that will make them extra irresistible.

Tahini is a very popular ingredient in lots of Middle Eastern dishes, but many Americans tend to only know it for the crucial role it plays in hummus or other savory dishes like tahini chicken thighs. If you think of tahini more like its cousins peanut, almond, and sun butter (which is made from sunflower seeds), it's really not so outlandish to see it pop up in a pastry. In fact, many cultures have been baking with tahini for generations — it's time to give it a try.