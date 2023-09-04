The Helpful Trick To Use If Your Charcoal Grill Won't Stay Lit

Charcoal grills are easier to maintain than a gas grill and impart a uniquely smoky flavor all of its own to food. But charcoal can be a stubborn material that does what it wants. Getting it lit is hard enough, but keeping it going may be an even bigger problem.

You can use lighter fluid to solve this problem, but it's not generally recommended, since lighter fluid is a potentially dangerous substance that can scorch you or, worse, cause lighter fluid poisoning if you're not careful. You could try using newspaper as an accelerant, but while it's safe, it tends to go out quickly.

But thankfully, there's another solution, and it's an easy one that involves stuff you already have lying around your house: a paper towel soaked in oil. Often the solution to recalcitrant charcoal really is as simple as putting oil-infused paper towels in the grill and letting them burn. It makes sense if you think about it, given that this is a big part of what cooking oil is already supposed to do.